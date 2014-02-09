Enduro World Series champ Moseley leads Trek Factory Racing team

Image 1 of 5 Tracey Moseley on her way to winning round 3 of the Enduro World Series (Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes ) Image 2 of 5 Justin Leov (Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes ) Image 3 of 5 Heather Irmiger (Trek Factory Team) has not given up much speed with her switch to enduro racing. She finished eighth. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 5 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) rides to a strong 3rd place finish (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 5 of 5 Ross Schnell (Trek) with views of the Breckenridge valley. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Defending Enduro World Series (EWS) champion Tracy Moseley will lead the Trek Factory Racing enduro team for 2014. The team's European-based roster, announced this week, consists of Moseley, Rene Wildhaber, Justin Leov, Ross Schnell and American mountain bike über-couple Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski and Heather Irmiger.

The team's riders will compete in select EWS events as well as hold down the North American scene racing throughout the continent in 2014, including the Big Mountain Enduro series.

After dominating the women's division of the inaugural EWS in 2013, Moseley returns looking to repeat her commanding performance. The former UCI World Cup Downhill champion will focus her efforts exclusively on the EWS.

"I love the new Factory Team structure," said Moseley. "I'm happy to continue my relationship with them and looking forward to defending my World Series title in 2014."

Ever-present podium threat Wildhaber will look to improve on a solid 2013 season as well as take time for a few extra curricular activities.

"I will devote all my energy for our team to defend the Enduro World Series title," said Rene. "Personally I will ride all the EWS races and one week-long enduro race as well as take on a few personal video projects. One thing I'm excited to work on is the construction of a big pump track close to my home that is going to support young mountain bikers and hopefully grow the sport."

After taking a year away from competition, Leov will ride with Moseley and Wildhaber and set his sights on helping the team repeat its 2013 EWS win.

"Just dabbling in enduro last year was all it took to hook me," said Leov. "Having the opportunity to go full time training and racing with Trek Factory Racing is a privilege. It's going to be an exciting year, and I'm going to push myself to the limit."

Former All-Mountain World Champion Schnell will compete in North America as well as across the Atlantic, targeting select EWS stops.

"It's motivating being surrounded by such an amazing cast of athletes and team infrastructure. I think 2014 is going to hold great things for the Trek Factory enduro program," said Schnell.

After dominating the fast-emerging North American enduro scene in 2013, Horgan-Kobelski and Irmiger, who have a combined 18 years of racing with Trek, will focus primarily on repeating their strong 2013 performances at the North American Enduro Tour and Big Mountain Enduro Series. Irmiger, who is coming off of a season in which she took the overall at the North American Enduro Tour, foresees another big year as her sport continues to grow.

"Enduro is an ever evolving and blossoming discipline and I am so energized to continue to build on my skills and results from last year!" she said. "I have grown into the athlete I am today with Trek by my side for eight spectacular years. Our equipment is top rate, the race series are fun and exciting, and I am thrilled to be back with such a supportive program in 2014."

2014 Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team roster

Tracy Moseley (GBr)

Rene Wildhaber (Swi)

Justin Leov (NZl)

Ross Schnell (USA)

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)

Heather Irmiger (USA)