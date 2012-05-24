Moseley to carry Olympic torch

Image 1 of 2 Former world champion Tracy Moseley (TMO Racing) has moved to to eliminator racing from downhill (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 1/8 Final: Tracy Moseley leading on first climb, she was passed and finished 2nd to Jenny Rissveds (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

British mountain bike star Tracy Moseley (T-Mo Racing) will be the Olympic Torch bearer when it visits Fort William, Scotland in the United Kingdom on June 9.

As the Olympic Torch Relay cavalcade cruises through the Scottish Highlands, its appearance at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will be at the downhill start just before qualifying on the Saturday according to the UCI.

A five-time winner of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William and 2010 World Champion, this year Moseley is making a name for herself in enduro events and eliminator races.