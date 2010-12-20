Enduro challenge to be held in memory of James Williamson

2008 Solo 24-hour World Champion James Williamson leads 2009 Solo 24-hour World Champion Jason English into the start pen. (Image credit: Russell Baker)

The inaugural James Williamson Enduro Challenge will be held on March 13, 2011, in memory of James Williamson, the 2008 World and 2006 Australian 24-Hour solo mountain bike champion. Williamson passed away on March 23, 2010, while he was participating in the Cape Epic Mountain Bike Race in South Africa.

The James Williamson Enduro Challenge, in the Wingello State Forest, Southern Highlands NSW, is a joint initiative between the Southern Highlands Cycling Club and Canberra Off-Road Cyclists and is intended to be a ride for those who love mountain biking, and a race for those who love to ride hard.

Categories will include Open Male & Female (75km, 50km & 25km), Under 19 (50km & 25km), Under 17 (25km & 13km) and Under 15 (13km).

Proceeds from this race will be used to finance a range of activities in support of developing young mountain bike riders in New South Wales and the ACT including an annual training camp, assistance packages and other forms of support to be determined by the administrators of the James Williamson Fund.

Entries will be limited to 600 riders, and registrations will cease after this number is reached. For more information, contact Meg Patey at meg.patey@gmail.com or visit www.southernhighlandscc.com.au/news/mtb/the-james-williamson-enduro-challenge-2011%20.