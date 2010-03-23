Former World Champion Williamson dies in South Africa

2008 Solo 24-hour World Champion James Williamson leads 2009 Solo 24-hour World Champion Jason English into the start pen. (Image credit: Russell Baker)

James Williamson passed away in Ceres, South Africa on Tuesday morning. The former World Solo 24 Hour mountain bike champion had been competing in the Argus Cape Epic Mountain bike race.

According to South African newspaper Cape Argus, the 26-year-old Australian was taken to hospital after his teammate, Sean Lewis, had been unable to wake him on Tuesday morning. He was transported to Ceres Private Hospital where he died a short time later.

Riding as part of two-man team Swell - Enduro Magazine, Williamson and Lewis had finished 22nd on the Cape Epic's second stage on Monday afternoon.

In 2008, Williamson was the winner of the World Solo 24 hour mountain bike Championships in Canmore, Canada.

Cyclingnews wishes to express its deepest condolences to James Williamson's family and friends.

