German talents Antonia Niedermaier and Ricarda Bauernfeind continue with Canyon-SRAM into 2025

Canyon-SRAM has confirmed one-year contract extensions for Ricarda Bauernfeind and Antonia Niedermaier, with both continuing with the Women's WorldTour squad through 2025. The German duo began their careers together in 2022 on the Canyon-SRAM Generation development team.

Both riders scored their first Grand Tour victories in 2023 and followed through this season with more contributions to the team to showcase their growing individual talents.

The 21-year-old Niedermaier, who won stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Donne in 2023 with a 24-kilometre solo attack, followed with sixth overall and second in the youth classification at this year's event. She also took sixth overall at the Tour de Suisse Women and was second in the U23 time trial on Wednesday at the UEC Road European Championships, a discipline where she claimed the U23 world title in 2023.

"One of the highlights from the past season that reinforced my decision to stay with the team was the teamwork and the good results at the races. We really raced as a team, smart and efficient. The sense of unity and shared achievement was truly inspiring," Niedermaier said in a team statement.

Bauernfeind's resume began with six wins in 2022, followed by four GC top 10s in 2023, including a Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage victory. In the first half of 2024, the 24-year-old German finished ninth at Liége-Bastogne-Liége. She put on a solid demonstration with climbing at this year's Vuelta Femenina and came away with four top 10s that landed her sixth overall.

After completing Itzulia Women in May to support teammate Elise Chabbey to fifth overall, Bauernfeind had to limit her activities due to a knee injury, forcing her to the sidelines and quelling her momentum.

"In 2024, I had difficult months, and it was the worst time of my career so far, but this period showed me how much I love being on the road with the team and racing and how much I miss every person on the team," she said in the Canyon-SRAM press release announcing the extensions through 2025.

"After such a long break without structured training and racing, I simply want to return to my previous form and race with my team again next year. I missed it so much and can't wait to fight for victories with my teammates. I hope to regain my strength in the mountains and support the team, especially in stage races."