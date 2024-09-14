German talents Antonia Niedermaier and Ricarda Bauernfeind continue with Canyon-SRAM into 2025

'Ambitious targets' for Niedermaier and bounce back from injury for Bauernfeind among objectives for season ahead

BLOCKHAUS ITALY JULY 13 Antonia Niedermaier of Germany and Team CanyonSRAM Racing White best young jersey competes during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 7 a 120km stage from Lanciano to Blockhaus 1654m UCIWWT on July 13 2024 in Blockhaus Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Antonia Niedermaier of Canyon-SRAM on the Blockhaus climb at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM has confirmed one-year contract extensions for Ricarda Bauernfeind and Antonia Niedermaier, with both continuing with the Women's WorldTour squad through 2025. The German duo began their careers together in 2022 on the Canyon-SRAM Generation development team.

Both riders scored their first Grand Tour victories in 2023 and followed through this season with more contributions to the team to showcase their growing individual talents. 

