Emanuel Saldaño dies after traffic accident

Argentinian flags dotted along the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The young and promising Argentinian cyclist Emanuel "El Chino" Saldaño has tragically died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident after the van he was travelling in turned over on the outskirts of El Encon, 100km south of San Juan, Argentina. Saldaño had several wins to his name including a stage and overall at the 2010 Giro del Sol.

The 2011 Argentinian road race champion was taken to Rawson Hospital following the accident with Ernesto Fernandez who had been driving the van. Saldaño died overnight from his injuries in hospital while Fernandez had been admitted to hospital with multiple injuries.

The 28-year-old was also a talented track cyclist and well known in his home country. A moment of silence was held in his honour at the start of the Tour de San Luis's sixth stage in Las Chacras.