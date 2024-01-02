Eli Iserbyt spends night in hospital suffering from stomach bug, dehydration

Eli Iserbyt spent the night in the hospital emergency room after suffering from dehydration caused by a stomach bug, according to multiple reports in the Belgian press.

The Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal rider went into the emergency room on January 1, and was released on January 2, and is now recovering at home, according to Wielerflits and Het Laatste Nieuws.

Iserbyt will take a week away from racing. He did not finish the UCI Cyclocross round in Hulst on December 30 and did not start the X2O Badkamers Trofee round in Baal on January 1.

He has also opted not to compete at the next round of the X20 Badkamers Trofee in Koksijde on January 4 and was not expected to compete in Gullegem on January 6.

Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal confirmed that Iserbyt will return to racing at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven on January 7.

Iserbyt has had a strong cyclocross season and is currently leading the UCI Cyclocross World Cup and Superprestige series, thanks to consistent top performances.

However, he lost ground in the X2O Badkamers Trofee, of which is currently in second place at 1:38 behind Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions), after missing the round in Baal.