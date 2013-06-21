Eisel to ride the Tour of Austria

Image 1 of 4 Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 4 Bernie Eisel (Sky Procycling) was unable to repeat his 2010 feat at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Thomas Rohregger enjoys his morning coffee (Image credit: RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) Image 4 of 4 Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bernhard Eisel will ride the Tour of Austria after a nine-year break after he was not selected as part of Team Sky's squad for the Tour de France.

It is the first time since 2003 that Eisel has not spent July in France but insisted that he is looking forward to riding his homeland race again for the fourth time. Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Leopard), who was the last Austrian winner of the race in 2008, will also participate again this year, race organisers have announced.

“After 2001, 2002 and 2003 this will be my fourth participation in the Tour of Austria,” Eisel said in a race press release. “Riding at home is always more fun. I am very much looking forward to it and will be happy to see some of my colleagues who I haven't ridden against in the spring or at the Tour de France. The start field in Austria is really a good one.”

Rohregger was also eager about the race. “As the last Austrian overall winner, of course I am looking forward to the race, where I have always ridden well. In the last few weeks I was at the Kühtal for altitude training – to prepared myself for either the France or Austria.”

Rohregger has finished first, second, fourth and seventh in the Tour of Austria over the years, with one stage win.

The two join four other Austrians in the race: Matthias Brändle and Stefan Denifl, (IAM Cycling), Marco Haller (Katusha) and Matthias Krizek (Cannondale). The 2013 Tour of Austria will be held between June 30-July 7.