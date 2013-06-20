Froome leads Team Sky in Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) took over the race lead in Valmorel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow at the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Overall race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome after winning the Dauphine stage to Valmorel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen shows off the new Team Sky kit (Image credit: BikeRadar)

Chris Froome is ready for the challenge of winning the Tour de France with a balanced Team Sky ready to help him in the effort of taking his first ever yellow jersey in Paris.

Team Sky announced its line-up on Thursday afternoon. Eight of the riders rode the Criterium du Dauphine together, which Froome won. The nine riders squad selected include Froome, Richie Porte, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Peter Kennaugh, Vasil Kiryienka, David Lopez, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Ian Stannard and Geraint Thomas. There is no place for Bernhard Eisel and Colombian riders Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Hernao, who seemed to have been saved for the Vuelta Espana.

Froome finished second in last year's Tour de France behind teammate Bradley Wiggins, who is not able to ride it this year due to injury.

“Making the final selection of riders has been especially tough this year but we believe that we've found the right combination for the Tour de France,” said team manager Dave Brailsford in the official team announcement. “We have a group of nine riders that are all in great form and ready for the challenge ahead.

“The Tour de France has been the main goal for Chris this season and he goes into the race in great shape. With four stage-race wins this year Chris has not only grown as a rider but also importantly as a leader.”

Froome spoke about his ambitions for Tour de France success to Cyclingnews on Tuesday. He says he has huge faith in his teammates.

“I’m delighted with the balance in this team and every one of these riders is going to play a pivotal role once the racing begins. Most of us were at the Criterium du Dauphine and I was hugely impressed there with the way the team came together in control of the leader’s jersey. It gave me huge faith and I could not be happier with the selection,” Froome said.

“We’re ready, excited and can’t wait to get going.”

Team Sky for the 100th Tour de France: Christopher Froome, Richie Porte, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Peter Kennaugh, Vasil Kiryienka, David Lopez, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Ian Stannard and Geraint Thomas.

