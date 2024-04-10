Eight-hour live broadcast for Sunny King Crit races on tap Saturday - North American Roundup

Image 1 of 3 L39ion of Los Angeles riders celebrate going 1-2 in the women’s pro race at 2024 Sunny King Criterium - winner Lizbeth Salazar (left) and runner-up Kendall Ryan (Image credit: Kai Caddy / Sunny King Criterium) 2023 Sunny King Criterium women's pro podium (L to R): Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) second place, winner Lizbeth Salazar (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Sarah van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling) third (Image credit: Kai Caddy / Sunny King Criterium) Men's pro podium at 2023 Sunny King Criterium (L to R): runner-up Alfredo Rodriguez (Miami Nights), winner Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon Racing) and third-placed Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) (Image credit: Kai Caddy / Sunny King Criterium)

The six-race USA Crits series launches Saturday at the Sunny King Criterium in Alabama and will provide free live broadcasts for both pro races and the majority of the amateur events.

Now in its 22nd edition for criterium racing in downtown Anniston, the Sunny King Crit pro women will compete on the four-corner circuit for 60 minutes, followed by the pro men for 75 minutes, with live streaming scheduled from 5:10 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. CDT.

Streaming for amateur racing begins at 12:00 p.m. CDT, marking the first time a live broadcast will be provided for USA Cycling’s category A races in the South Eastern Collegiate Cycling Conference (SECCC) Championships. High-speed internet service provider Sparklight provides all broadcasts free on the race website, annistoncycling.com, and USACRITS.com.

L39ion of Los Angeles went 1-2 in the women’s race last year with winner Lizbeth Salazar and runner-up Kendall Ryan while Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon Racing) won the men’s race ahead of Alfredo Rodriguez (Miami Nights). Ryan and Rodriguez are confirmed to battle for victories in 2024.

Streaming coverage is planned for all six races in USA Crits: Sunny King Criterium on April 13, Rock&Road Criterium in Georgia on April 20, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium in South Carolina on April 26, Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium in Georgia on April 27, LaGrange Cycling Classic in Georgia on May 4 and Winston-Salem Cycling Classic in North Carolina on May 25.

Valente scores five gold medals for US at Pan Am Track Championships

Jennifer Valente on one of her five podiums with a gold medal at 2024 Pan American Track Championships (Image credit: Craig Huffman Photography / Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24)

Jennifer Valente (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) won five of Team USA’s 12 gold medals at the 2024 Pan American Track Cycling Championships. Team USA concluded the five days of competition with 17 medals, tied with Colombia for the most medals across 22 events. Canada finished with 12 medals, while Mexico scored 11, four of them gold.

A total of 18 countries took part in the Continental Championships from April 3-7 at the VELO Sports Center in Carson, California. It was the first time the Pan American Track Cycling Championship had been hosted in the USA.

Valente took wins in the Scratch, Elimination, and Points individual race, swept all four events in the Omnium and on the last day swept all rounds of women’s Madison with partner Megan Jastrab (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL). Emily Erhlich (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) added a pair of gold medals, one in the Individual Pursuit and another in the Team Pursuit, along with Olivia Cummins (DNA Pro Cycling), Colleen Gulick (Team Skyline) and Bethany Ingram.

Grant Koontz (Star Track Cycling) accounted for three gold medals on the men’s side, winning the men’s Elimination race, men’s Madison with Peter Moore and competing as part of the Team Pursuit final, joined by David Domonoske, Anders Johnson and Brendan Rhim (Project Echelon Racing). Johnson also won a gold in men’s Individual Pursuit and Moore took the gold in the men’s Points race.

Mexico won three gold medals, with individual victories taken by Fernando Gabriel Nava Romo in the men’s Scratch race and Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalex in the women’s Sprint final. Gaxiola teamed with Jessica Salazar Valles and Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna to win gold in the women’s Team Sprint.

Canada earned their single gold medal when Chris Ernst won the men’s Omnium

High winds shorten Boulder Roubaix courses

Men in the pro field fight in wind gusts of 25-35 mph at 2024 Boulder Roubaix (Image credit: DBCEvents)

Anna Dorovskikh and Finn Gullickson won the pro divisions of the Boulder Roubaix Road Race powered by Wholesome last weekend on a route shortened to 36 miles due to a high wind advisory on the Colorado Front Range. The pro fields were on a second lap of the 18.7-mile multi-surface route when wind gusts began to reach 35 mph. Organisers eliminated finishing laps for safety concerns, with both fields completing 36 miles. The women’s race was originally planned at 56 miles, while the men were scheduled to compete across 93 miles.

Kaia Schmid finished second in the women’s division by out-sprinting Arielle Cooy. Gullickson took the top spot on the men’s podium in a five-rider sprint, Lance Abshire took second, and Troy Fields took third ahead of Thomas Gibbons and Cole Tamburri.

Established as a tribute ride in Boulder for the annual cobbled Classic in Europe, Paris-Roubaix, Boulder Roubaix is held every other year.

2026 Road Worlds unveil branding for Montréal

Official logo for 2026 UCI Road World Championships on right, which pays homage to 1974 championships and logo used in 1974 (Image credit: Organizing committee Mondiaux Montréal 2026)

The organizing committee for the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montréal unveiled the branding for the event this week, taking inspiration from the graphics used in 1974 when the World Cycling Championships were last held in the Canadian city.

In addition to an official logo, social media channels were set live with the event website, montreal2026.org.

It will be the largest sporting event presented in Montréal since the 1976 Olympic Games, according to organisers, with 13 events contested for women and men from September 20 to 29, 2026.

The announcement was made to commemorate 50 years since the first Road Worlds were outside Europe. Eddy Merckx won the road race for Belgium for a third time, taking the world title on the streets of Montréal ahead of Raymond Poulidor of France.