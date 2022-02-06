Egan Bernal leaves hospital to continue multiple fracture rehabilitation

Egan Bernal has left the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá to begin his rehabilitation and recovery from 20 different fractures at home.

The Colombian hospital released a photo of Bernal standing with medical staff alongside the announcement that Bernal could leave hospital. The Ineos Grenadiers rider spent 14 days in hospital after colliding with a station bus while training on his time trial bike.

Bernal admitted that he had almost died and had a 95 per cent chance of becoming paraplegic. It is unsure how long he will need to make a full recovery.

“I almost killed myself, but you know what? I am grateful to God for putting me through this test. It is going to be the toughest race, but I have had a group of excellent people around me,” Bernal wrote in a recent Instagram post.

“So now to recover and make this another... I'M BACK!! And let's rock.

Bernal listed the 20 fractures he suffered, including 11 ribs and he confirmed he also perforated both lungs. He underwent three different surgeries to fix his fractured femur and knee cap and to stabilize the thoracic and cervical sections of his spine.

In the photographs he wore a neck brace but gave a thumbs up.

“At this time, the patient is in the third phase of the trauma, ready to start his rehabilitation process. He has no complications and all his injuries are stable and in the process of recovery,” the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana said in its medical update.

“We are pleased to report that today the patient has been discharged, to continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis with our Institution, the first Clinic accredited in Colombia in rehabilitation, since 2015, by the international entity Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

“Today we give more meaning and strength to the words that we carry in our Institution as a mission. With pride and hope we begin a new stage together with our athlete.”