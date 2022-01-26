Egan Bernal conscious and with signs of mobility after double surgery

Egan Bernal is conscious and with signs of mobility in all four limbs after doctors in Colombia helped him recover from surgery on his fractured femur and fractured vertebrae.

The latest medical update from the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá explained that Bernal has been extubated, removing the tube in his throat that helped his breathing during surgery.

"As the hours have passed, the patient has had an excellent response to treatment and the doses of inotropy have been decreased," the latest hospital update said.

"The patient adequately tolerated the extubation protocol without any complications. At this time, he is conscious, with mobility of all four extremities.

"Ventilatory support and inotropic support were monitored and adjusted. In addition to this, antimicrobial and antithrombotic prophylaxis was carried out. Also, he was given fluid and electrolyte management. The aforementioned includes further advancement in post-operative evolution."

Inotropy is the use of drugs to stabilise circulation and to optimise oxygen supply during surgery. Antimicrobial and antithrombotic prophylaxis helps reduce the risk of infection and blood clots.

Bernal crashed into the back of a bus on Monday while training near his home in Colombia with several Ineos Grenadiers teammates. The Ineos Grenadiers team later confirmed that Bernal suffered fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, a fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung and several fractured ribs in the crash.

Bernal underwent surgery twice, to medically pin his right leg and then to stabilise the vertebrae fracture, which had threatened to damage his spinal cord.

"The neurosurgery team carried out a reduction of a displaced fracture from the T5 [vertebra] to the T6 [vertebra] with a traumatic herniated disc," a statement from the hospital explained.

"Under constant monitoring for nervous system activity, a tool was put in place from the T3 to the T8, maintaining neurological integrity and conserving the functionality of the segments involved."

Bernal was expected to stay in intensive care for at least 72 hours.

"The interdisciplinary team will continue its dedication to taking the best care of everything that the patient’s current medical condition entails," the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana said.

Bernal has received well wishes from across the professional peloton and beyond via social media. Many of the messages on social media were accompanied by the hashtag #FuerzaEgan.

Teammate and domestique Daniel Martínez posted the iconic shot of him roaring on Bernal during a moment of crisis at last year's Giro d'Italia. "Today more than ever I'm wishing you the best," Martínez wrote. "[Hope] you recover soon and you put on a show again, as you know how."