EF-Education EasyPost lose Costa, Van den Berg to injuries at Volta ao Algarve

It might as well have been Friday the 13th for EF Education-EasyPost this week as the team lost two riders at the Volta ao Algarve to crash injuries.

Worst off was former world champion Rui Costa, who crashed heavily with 70km to go on stage 3 and was diagnosed with a broken right scapula and collarbone and a concussion.

The team's Dutch sprinter Marijn van den Berg also crashed during the stage and was initially cleared to continue racing but then displayed concussion-like symptoms and was taken out of the race.

"He is now in the team’s internal concussion protocol and will return to light training when cleared," the team wrote on its social media channels. "We wish them both safe and swift recoveries."

Van den Berg was second on the opening stage behind Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) and landed on the podium at the last day of racing in the Challenge Mallorca in January.