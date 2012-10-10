Eeckhout extends for another year with AN Post-Sean Kelly
Belgian turns 42 in December
Veteran sprinter Nico Eeckhout has decided to keep on racing for another year. The Belgian, who will turn 42 in December, has extended his contract with AN Post-Sean Kelly for one more year.
"During the Championship of Flanders in Koolskamp mid-September I fell and sustained a back injury,” he told the Belga news agency Tuesday at the start of Nationale Sluitingprijs Putte-Kapellen. "Immediately I had to cross out such interesting races for me as Omloop van het Houtland and Franco-Belge.
“I can still ride Putte-Kapellen, but without much ambition since I was forced to take such a long break. After I take some rest, then I will prepare for the new season.”
Eeckhout turned pro in 1992. Over the past 20 years, he has ridden for Collstrop, Varta, Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass, Palmans, Lotto-Adeco, Chocolade Jacques-T Interim and, since 2009, An-Post-Sean Kelly.
He was Belgian national champion in 2006 and won Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2005 and 2006, amongst others.
