Eeckhout extends for another year with AN Post-Sean Kelly

Image 1 of 3 Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Niko Eeckhout took his 81st career win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Veteran sprinter Nico Eeckhout has decided to keep on racing for another year. The Belgian, who will turn 42 in December, has extended his contract with AN Post-Sean Kelly for one more year.

"During the Championship of Flanders in Koolskamp mid-September I fell and sustained a back injury,” he told the Belga news agency Tuesday at the start of Nationale Sluitingprijs Putte-Kapellen. "Immediately I had to cross out such interesting races for me as Omloop van het Houtland and Franco-Belge.

“I can still ride Putte-Kapellen, but without much ambition since I was forced to take such a long break. After I take some rest, then I will prepare for the new season.”

Eeckhout turned pro in 1992. Over the past 20 years, he has ridden for Collstrop, Varta, Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass, Palmans, Lotto-Adeco, Chocolade Jacques-T Interim and, since 2009, An-Post-Sean Kelly.

He was Belgian national champion in 2006 and won Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2005 and 2006, amongst others.