Edvald Boasson Hagen to leave Team Sky

Having ridden with Team Sky since its 2010 debut season, Edvald Boasson Hagen has announced that will not renew his contract with the team according to an interview with procycling.no.

The 27-year-old, who is currently racing at the Eneco Tour, explained his reasons for moving on.

"It is only recently," he said of his decision to ride for a new team next season. "I had to think carefully about when the contract was about expire.[The discussion of a contract] has gone back and forth, and I could just as easily have ended up staying a few more years at Sky. It has been very good."

In May, Boasson Hagen's agent, Birger Hungerholdt, revealed that there was only a 50 per cent chance that the Norwegian rider will stay at Team Sky for 2015.

MTN-Qhubeka's general manager Brian Smith, who has been given the task of rebuilding the team, confirmed to Cyclingnews that his team will attempt to sign three marquee riders. The team has held talks with Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen but Smith revealed that the Norwegian hopes to remain at WorldTour level in 2015.

When asked by procycling.no whether he decided on his team for 2015, Boasson Hagen answered, "We're still talking with more and have not signed anything.

Hungerholdt added that, "There are still five to six teams that are possible. We have not made any final decisions yet. The teams are in a period where they count how many new riders they can get and how big names they can afford. There is also uncertainty about which teams continues and various mergers."

Having served as a domestique in both grand tours and the classics, Boasson Hagen explained what he is looking for in a team.

"It is important to find a team I think I can get [my own] opportunities and to try for my own chances," he said. "A good support system, equipment and riders are also important. There must be a project I believe in."

With his decision not affecting his race race program for the remainder of 2014, Boasson Hagen added that he enjoyed his four years with Team Sky.

"It has been very good," he said "I have enjoyed it and it has been fine. They have a very good system, and I have very good friends there,"