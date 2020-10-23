eBay Finds: 2019 Supreme x Castelli cycling jersey

Image 1 of 3 A 2019 Supreme x Castelli cycling jersey on eBay (Image credit: eBay / sanidistrabution) Image 2 of 3 You’ll be the envy of the cool kids in your Supreme x Castelli jersey (Image credit: eBay / sanidistrabution) Image 3 of 3 The EF Pro Cycling x Palace kit – modelled here by Ruben Guerreiro winning stage 9 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia – has excited a lot of people. Could we see a Supreme collaboration with a WorldTour team any time soon? (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Forget that Rapha-made EF Pro Cycling x Palace kit for this year's Giro d'Italia – New York-based Supreme was doing jerseys in collaboration with Castelli as far back as 2019, although, admittedly, they weren't appearing on the backs of bona fide professional riders.

This Castelli-made Supreme jersey is one of three different colours that were made available last year, and which are now doing the rounds on buy-and-sell sites like eBay, heavily marked up from their original price tags.

The EF x Palace kit has truly captured the imagination of both cycling fans – who seem to either love it or hate it – and young, non-cycling fashion-types alike, who only love it, because, well, Palace.

Ask any cool kid, and the names Palace and Supreme are likely to be high on their list of clothing brands they'd like to own. The two companies – Palace from London and Supreme from New York – are extremely similar in that they produce both skateboarding equipment and streetwear clothing, often in collaboration with others. Indeed, according to the internet, the newer Palace brand used to sell their stuff in Supreme's US stores.

Last year, with Italian cycling-clothing manufacturer Castelli, Supreme came up with three bold but simple jersey designs featuring the iconic red-and-white Supreme logo, in predominantly white, green and light-blue colourways. We've found this white one, which we think is a nice enough design, but it's its US$500 (£385) price tag on eBay that is of equal interest: already well over halfway to the £600 that some items of EF x Palace kit have been attracting on eBay in recent weeks, as detailed in our eBay Finds piece of a couple of weeks ago.

We've also found what appears to be a 2020 Supreme x Castelli jersey, here, which has what seems to be very similar colours to the sepia-like photographic sleeves on the EF kit (and we're still none the wiser as to who those pictures are of, if anyone would care to enlighten us).

So in more ways than one, the new Palace and newest Supreme jerseys are very similar, and it's clear that the two brands appeal to the same kind of crowd, and therefore interesting to see both go down the road-racing route in recent times.

Is professional cycling about to become legitimately cool? Most of us already enamoured with the sport are probably in no position to say, but attracting new audiences – especially a younger crowd – can only be good for the future.

