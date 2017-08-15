Dylan van Baarle extends with Cannondale-Drapac

Image 1 of 5 The combativity prize went to Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Dylan van Baarle kicking up some serious spray on the drenched roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the break of the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Dylan van Baarle made the top twenty in 2017 (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the chase and took fourth in the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dutchman Dylan van Baarle has extended his contract with Cannondale-Drapac for a further two seasons to take him through to the end of 2019.

The 25-year-old turned professional with the American WorldTour team in 2014 and has steadily shown potential at the cobbled classics with fourth place at the Tour of Flanders a highlight of his 2017 spring. Van Baarle has also proven himself in stage races with overall victory at the 2014 edition of the Tour of Britain.

"We have a really good Classics team with Sep [Vanmarcke] and Sebastian [Langeveld]," said Van Baarle. "I think we started something this year with the three of us, and we didn't finish it yet. That's one of the main reasons I wanted to stay.

"I really feel confident in the team and comfortable with the team. I'm happy to stay, and I'm happy the team wanted me to stay."

Cannondale-Drapac has shown its confidence in Van Baarle since he joined the team, and Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters has taken on the responsibility of personally coaching the Dutchman. Van Baarle explained that the coaching relationship has been key to his success with the team.

"JV has really helped me develop as a rider. It all started two years ago, actually when they negotiated my last contract. In the beginning it was a little strange but nowadays it feels normal. We have a really good relationship, and for me, it really works," Van Baarle said. "I train really hard, and in the last two seasons, my work showed in the results. That only motivates me more for the next winter to train hard again or maybe even harder."

While Van Baarle is focused on taking a win in the cobbled monuments, having helped Rigoberto Uran to second place overall at the Tour de France in July, he is also targeting success in July.

"For sure, my development in the Classics is something I'm very proud of but also this year in the Tour with Rigo [Uran] being second in the general classification, that was also something special for me and something new for me. I hope to be there in the next two years when he's racing for the GC again. The Classics and the Tour are my most valued memories," Van Baarle said. "I want to try to win a big Classic. That's my goal and that's my dream. I want to develop myself more as a rider. Every year, I climb a little bit better, and I can still develop there. I hope to win a stage in the Tour as well. Those are the main goals for the next two seasons."

Having secured Uran on a three-year deal this week, Vaughters expressed his delight in shoring up another talented rider to build his roster around in the years to come.

"I believe in Dylan's ability to excel in the Classics," said Vaughters. "He has the engine and the attitude to do something special. I'm super happy with the strides he's already made and the results he's already achieved, and I'm excited for the possibilities still to come."