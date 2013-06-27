Dutch team finalised for the 2013 Road World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates her win ahead of Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 5 Bauke Mollema will lead Belkin at this year's Tour (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 Ellen van Dijk powers to the Dutch title (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 5 Niki Terpstra (OPQS) on the climb (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 Annamiek Van Vleuten solos to the Dutch championship (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) has announced its squad for the 2013 UCI Road World Championships in Florence, Italy, three months out from the competition.

In late May, new coach Johan Lammerts said that he wanted to establish a core group to prepare for the races in both 2013 and 2014, announcing a long list of riders.

Those names selected this week, are assured with Lammerts saying that the World Championships can now be figured into the rider's training programs.

The selective parcours with more than 3000m of climbing, as much as in a mountain stage at the Giro d'Italia or the Tour de France has resulted in a Dutch team well-suited to a tough terrain.

Defending World Champion Marianne Vos heads the women's team with Le Samyn des Dames and Gracia - Orlova overall winner Ellen van Dijk in support along with Annemiek van Vleuten, Lucinda Brand and Les Gunnewijk. Van Dijk, current national champion in the time trial and Gunnewijk will line up in the race against the clock.

Four riders from Team Belkin line up in the men's road race with Bauke Mollema, Robert Gesink, Wilco Kelderman, Laurens ten Dam all selected along with Pieter Weening. Lieuwe Westra and Niki Terpstra have been selected in the time trial.

The total distance during the 11 circuits around Florence in the Elite men's race add up to 58.650km of climbing or 30% of the distance covered on the circuit.

The road race championships will be held between September 21-29, with the team time trials for men and women opening the week of racing.