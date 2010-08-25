Dutch name six of nine for Melbourne

Image 1 of 3 Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) is the Dutch time trial champion. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Niki Terpstra (Milram) chases after crashing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Netherlands cycling federation has named six riders for the world championships in Melbourne, Australia. The remaining three riders will be named on September 8.

Koos Moerenhout, who just finished second overall in the Eneco Tour, and national champion Jos van Emden will ride the time trial. They will be joined in the road race by Lars Boom, Karsten Kroon, Sebastian Langeveld and national road champion Niki Terpstra.

The final three places will be filled from the following list of riders: Laurens ten Dam, Johnny Hoogerland, Koen de Kort, Michel Kreder, Steven Kruijswijk, Tom Leezer, Martijn Maaskant, Wout Poels and Maarten Tjallingii.

Robert Gesink, Bauke Mollema, Pieter Weening and Bram Tankink had already decided not to participate in the Worlds.

Dutch Team for the UCI World Championships (with three more to be named):

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) road and time trial

Jos van Emden (Rabobank) road and time trial

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing Team)

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank)

Niki Terpstra (Milram)