Trending

Dutch name six of nine for Melbourne

Three riders to be named next month

Image 1 of 3

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 3

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) is the Dutch time trial champion.

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) is the Dutch time trial champion.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 3

Niki Terpstra (Milram) chases after crashing.

Niki Terpstra (Milram) chases after crashing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Netherlands cycling federation has named six riders for the world championships in Melbourne, Australia. The remaining three riders will be named on September 8.

Related Articles

Greipel to lead Germany at the world championships

Two-fold tactics for Australian Worlds team

Andy Schleck rules himself out of world championships

Koos Moerenhout, who just finished second overall in the Eneco Tour, and national champion Jos van Emden will ride the time trial. They will be joined in the road race by Lars Boom, Karsten Kroon, Sebastian Langeveld and national road champion Niki Terpstra.

The final three places will be filled from the following list of riders: Laurens ten Dam, Johnny Hoogerland, Koen de Kort, Michel Kreder, Steven Kruijswijk, Tom Leezer, Martijn Maaskant, Wout Poels and Maarten Tjallingii.

Robert Gesink, Bauke Mollema, Pieter Weening and Bram Tankink had already decided not to participate in the Worlds.

Dutch Team for the UCI World Championships (with three more to be named):

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) road and time trial
Jos van Emden (Rabobank) road and time trial
Lars Boom (Rabobank)
Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing Team)
Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank)
Niki Terpstra (Milram)