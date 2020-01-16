Dumoulin, Alaphilippe and the best and worst kits of 2020 - Podcast

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast we hear from Tom Dumoulin, Julian Alaphilippe, Caleb Ewan and Jumbo Visma’s Merijn Zeeman on how he picked his team’s Tour de France squad, and how they’ll take on Team Ineos in July.

We also cast our gaze over the good, the bad and the ugly from this year’s men’s WorldTour team kits. We announce the winners of our signed Vincenzo Nibali jerseys and there are two musettes stuffed with kit to give away.

We start with a look back at the highlights from the December training camps and sit down with former Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin. The Dutchman switched teams to move from Sunweb to Jumbo Visma over the winter and in our interview, he opens up about the car journey in which he turned around at half-way due to his knee injury and his reasons for switching teams. Now fit and healthy, he also talks about the 2020 Tour de France and how he and Jumbo Visma’s other leaders are going to work together this July.

Dumoulin’s director, Merijn Zeeman is another guest on the podcast and he tells us how the management arrived at the final eight Jumbo Visma for July’s event and why they’ve decided to send such a strong team to the race.

From Jumbo Visma, we head to Deceuninck-QuickStep in Calpe and catch up with Alaphilippe to find out whether he can replicate his incredible 2019 season.

We also pick our top three, and bottom three, WorldTour kit designs for 2020, before a final stop at Lotto-Soudal in Mallorca where we hear from Caleb Ewan on his dreams for Milan-San Remo and his transition from Mitchelton Scott to his current Belgian team.

