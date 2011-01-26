Dueñas sentenced for 2008 Tour de France doping case

Moises Dueñas Nevado (now ex-Barloworld) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

More than two years after testing positive for EPO at the 2008 Tour de France, former Barloworld rider Moises Dueñas Nevado has been sentenced in criminal court in Tarbes, France.

Dueñas received a four-month suspended sentence and a fine of €3,000 - 2,000 of which was suspended, according to LaDépêche.fr.

The now-retired Spaniard was one of several riders to test positive at the 2008 Tour, and after his failed doping control, police searched his hotel room in Tarbes and found a number of banned substances and medical equipment. He was convicted of possession of poisonous substances. Along with blood bags, syringes and saline used to adjust the rider's blood values, policed seized Viagra and a masking agent from Dueñas's hotel room.

Prior to the conclusion of his criminal case, Dueñas received a reduced, one-year suspension from the Spanish federation. He said at the end of 2009 that he was seeking a professional team for the 2010 season, and there were rumours he would join the Xacobeo-Galicia team, but the contract never materialized.

According to the report, Dueñas ended his professional career, but still races as an amateur (with the Supermercados Froiz team in 2010) and works as a ski instructor.