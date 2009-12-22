Dueñas back in the game

Image 1 of 3 Moisés Dueñas showed promise with his 2007 Regio Tour overall win (Image credit: Bjorn Haake) Image 2 of 3 Moises Duenas Nevado tested positive for EPO (Image credit: Florian Schaaf) Image 3 of 3 Moises Dueñas Nevado (now ex-Barloworld) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After serving a one-year ban for EPO use at the 2008 Tour de France, Spanish rider Moisés Dueñas was yesterday notified by the UCI that he was permitted to return to professional cycling.

Dueñas' sanction was reduced to one year by the Spanish Cycling Federation after initially receiving a two-year suspension. It came after he agreed to collaborate, under provisions in national anti-doping laws, with courts investigating possible manufacturers and suppliers of doping products.

"Now I want to find a professional team," the 28-year-old told Spanish news agency EFE. "[But] we're at the end of the year and teams are practically closed."

Dueñas turned professional with Relax Bodysol in 2004 before spending two seasons at French Pro Continental outfit Agritubel in 2006 and '07, where he won the Tour de l'Avenir and the Regio Tour International. In 2008 he rode for Barloworld until the fourth stage of that year's Tour de France, when it was announced he had tested positive for EPO.