Dubai Tour: Sprinters relaxed before first clash - Gallery

Image 1 of 46 John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel chat at the Dubai Tour press conference (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 46 Team Sky at the Dubai Tour presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Chris Williams and Charles Planet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Yousif Mirza (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 John Degenkolb, Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Charles Planet and Chris Williams (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Elia Viviani, John Degenkolb, Marcel Kittel, Mark Cavendish and Yousif Mirza (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 The BMC Racing team in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Teams take the stage at the Dubai Tour presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 BMC Racing is front and center at the Dubai Tour presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 BMC Racing take the stage at the Dubai Tour presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Novo Nordisk riders are introduced at the Dubai Tour presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Quick-Step Floors ready to race in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Quick-Step Floors ready to race in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Quick-Step Floors on stage at the Dubai Tour presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Teams take the stage at the Dubai Tour presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Marcel Kittel, Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Viviani, Degenkolb, Kittel, Cavendish and Mirza. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Viviani, Degenkolb, Kittel, Cavendish and Mirza. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 John Degenkolb captures a selfie in Dubai with Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Marcel Kittel looks out over the scenery in Dubai. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Marcel Kittel at the Dubai Tour press conference (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 46 Yousif Mirza (UAE - UAE Abu Dhabi) at the Dubai Tour press conference (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 46 Rider play a game of chess in Dubai (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 46 Riders try their hands at chess in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 An audience memberr captures a photo at the Dubai Tour press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Rider on the dais at the Dubai Tour press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 John Degenkolb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 John Degenkolb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 An audience memberr captures a photo at the Dubai Tour press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Lorenzo Giorgetti of RCS Sport talks about the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Lorenzo Giorgetti of RCS Sport talks about the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Yousif Mirza (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 John Degenkolb, Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 John Degenkolb, Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 John Degenkolb at the Dubai Tour press conference (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The big-name sprinters gathered for the traditional pre-race Dubai Tour press conference on Monday afternoon. Yet while boxing weigh-ins before a prize fight are often tense, with the odd punch flying, Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel, John Degenkolb and Elia Viviani were far more passive than aggressive, seemingly uninterested in whipping up a rivalry on the first sprint showdown of the 2017 season.

Earlier the four sprinters posed for photos overlooking the Palm Jumeirah and in front of a chess set. Hopefully Tuesday’s first sprint finish on the edge of the Palm Jumeirah will spark more action.

Cavendish has been in the in the UAE for a week and his sunburnt cheeks highlighted his slim face. Nobody can accuse the Manxman of being out of shape this year. Cavendish has had just two and half weeks off during the winter after racing deep into November. As a consequence, he claimed he does not know how he will perform in the sprints.

“I’ve been here a week, I love it out here in UAE. There are more and more spectators now and with the start in the Marina, it’s a race riders want to comeback to. I know I do,” he said genuinely enthusiastic about his season debut.

“This year we’ll see how it goes. I didn’t finish the season until the end of November, I’m usually in training for the new season by then, so we need to see where I am. We’ve got a good Dimension Data team here and we’ll try to do as well as we can.”

Team Sky target the sprints and overall success

Elia Viviani looked fresh but had flown in from Argentina via Italy after making his season debut in the Vuelta a San Juan as part of an Italian national squad. He quit the race on Friday due to stomach problems after collecting three second places in sprints. He is hoping to step up here and use his form from Argentina to surprise his rivals who are making their season debut in Dubai.





Degenkolb back to his best

John Degenkolb won on Hatta Dam in 2015 with a huge effort on the short but steep climb to the finish line. He missed last year’s race after he and his teammates were hit by a car while training in Spain. He made a gradual but successful comeback during the 2016 season but is looking to get back to his best and build for the spring Classics this week after moving to Trek-Segafredo during the winter. He joked with fellow German Marcel Kittel before the press conference got underway but his intentions are serious.



