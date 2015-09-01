Drucker, Didier and Gastauer named to Luxembourg Worlds team

Image 1 of 5 Luxembourg duo Laurent Didier and Bob Jungels remain at Trek Factory Racing in 2015. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 2 of 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) wins RideLondon Classic Image 3 of 5 Ben Gastauer (Ag2r) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Laurent Didier (Trek) launched a late attack during the stage Image 5 of 5 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Luxembourg on Tuesday announced its selections for the upcoming World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, according to a report on L'essentiel.

BMC’s Jempy Drucker, Trek Factory Racing’s Laurent Didier and Ag2r La Mondiale’s Ben Gastauer will compete in the road race on September 27. None of the three men selected will contest the individual time trial on September 23.

Drucker, who won the Ride London Classic last month, is currently competing in the Vuelta a Espana, where he was part of BMC's opening team time trial win. He finished fourth in two stages so far at the Spanish Grand Tour. Didier recently competed at the Tour de France, then Classica San Sebastian and the USA Pro Challenge. He'll start the Tour of Alberta on Wednesday. Gastauer, who won a stage and the overall at Tour Cycliste International du Haut Var-matin earlier this year, raced most recently in the GP Ouest France-Poulay, which he failed to finish.

The Luxembourg team suffered a blow when road and time trial national champion Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) injured his wrist in a domestic accident following Classica San Sebastian.

Christine Majerus will represent Luxembourg in both the women’s road race on September 26 and in the individual time trial on September 22. The Boels-Dolmans rider, who is the Luxembourg national champion in both the road race and time trial, won a stage of the Aviva Women's Tour earlier this year and is currently competing in the Boels Rentals Ladies Tour, where she finished fifth on the first stage.

Tiago Da Silva, Kevin Geniets, Pit Leyder, Michel Ries and Luke Wirtgen will compete in the Junior men’s race, according to L'essentiel, while Claire Faber will represent Luxembourg in the Junior women’s division.