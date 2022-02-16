Drone cameras to give new perspective on cyclo-cross from March 1
By Laura Weislo published
UCI green-lights aerial video after Superprestige Gavere footage wows fans
The UCI says it will allow drone cameras to follow riders in sanctioned cyclo-cross races from March 1, provided organisers obtain a permit to do so, according to a report in Sporza today.
Flanders Classics used a drone to shoot video of European champion Lucinda Brand storming to victory in the Superprestige in Gavere, sending out compelling footage from a perspective not seen before in cyclo-cross.
But the UCI officials quickly grounded the drone, cutting off the innovative angle.
UCI Sports Director Peter Van den Abeele said the drone was only grounded because the organisers did not obtain the proper permission.
"Drones can be used for live recording if prior authorization is requested," Van den Abeele told Sporza. "But apparently that written request did not happen in Gavere. The chairman of the jury then simply applied the regulations."
Good news emerged later at a committee meeting, where race directors agreed to employ more drones in the future.
"Last week we had a director's committee. There was a debate about filming during professional broadcasts. It was then decided to exploit its possibilities more. We will do that now, because from 1 March drones will be generally deployed," Van den Abeele said.
"If we can portray cycling better, we will absolutely not put a stop to it."
What an awesome drone shot 📹 of @lucinda_brand at the front of the race at the @SuperprestigeCX race in Gavere! 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/mhVCJ7zJylFebruary 12, 2022
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
