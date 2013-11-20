Drapac to ride with SRAM in 2014

Image 1 of 4 Australian outfit Drapac Cycling have returned for another assault on the tour here in Malaysia. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 4 The SRAM Red 22 GXP crankset (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 4 The SRAM Red 22 mechanical shifter shares ergonomics and features with Red 2012, with the notable exception of the 11th gear (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 4 Adam Phelan of Drapac Cycling powers towards second place in the opening stage individual time trial in Putrajaya. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Having secured a UCI Professional Continental license earlier this month and a wildcard invitation to the Tour Down Under, there is more good news for Drapac in announcing that they will be riding SRAM equipped bikes in 2014.

With a race schedule across the continents of Australia, Asia and America, the partnership with SRAM will help Drapac with the increased demands placed on the team by riding at a higher level.

General Manager of SRAM Australasia Rob Eva believes that Drapac will be well-equipped for the season ahead.

"SRAM is greatly looking forward to partnering with the Drapac Professional Cycling Team in 2014 and see their move to the Pro Conti level as a great step that matches well with their rider roster and their ambitions for further growth in coming years" said Eva.

"SRAM has long had associations with the best cycling teams and this is no exception with Drapac being the only Pro Conti team in Australia for 2014. We wish the team every success for the upcoming year and know that we will be there with equipment that helps them reach their lofty goals."

Drapac will be riding SRAM partner SwiftCarbon bikes in 2014 which will be kitted out with RED 22, the lightest available groupset on the market. The team bikes will be finished off with ZIPP bars, stems and seat posts and will roll on ZIPP Firecrest race wheels.

The SRAM RED 22 groupset is proven at the highest level of competition having won the very best races in the world including Paris Roubaix, the Cyclocross worlds, the Tour de France and the Ironman world championships.

There is a slight difference for training as Drapac has decided to utilise SRAM Force 22 with the high performance ZIPP 30 alloy wheels. Both race and training bikes will be using Quarq Red22 Power Metres.

Drapac Team Manager Jonathan Breekveldt said that having SRAM as a component partner enables the team great technical support with equipment.

"The variety of ZIPP wheels across the Firecrest range gives the athletes the ability to choose the perfect wheels for any condition. It will be highly beneficial to have the entire team using Quarq for 2014 and will give our Director of Performance, Keith Flory, as great tool in help with the training and wellbeing of our riders."