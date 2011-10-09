Drapac sign trainee Thompson for 2012

Image 1 of 3 Stage 7 winner Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche Cycling Team) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 2 of 3 Tinelli Racing's Peter Thompson followed by Jayco-2XU's Chris Jongewaard (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 3 of 3 Stage winner Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) is interviewed by media after the race in Ouyen. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Drapac Cycling Team have announced that 25-year-old Peter Thompson will be joining the team full time next season. Thompson won the opening stage of this year's Tour of Toowoomba while riding as a trainee with the team, and more recently completed the 8-day Tour of the Murray River.

According to Director Agostino Giramondo, Thompson's development over the past six months was enough to satisfy the team that he would be worth signing up full time.

"I'm really happy with Peter's progress and I think he was a natural fit for the team, while he was riding for us," said Giramondo. "We were keen to keep him with us next year, and he was happy to stay."

Rhys Pollock and Stuart Shaw have also confirmed that they will be staying with Drapac for yet another year. The two have become synonomous with the red colours of Drapac over the years, and were happy to continue their involvement with the team.

"I am really thrilled to be back on board for my fourth year at Drapac Professional cycling, looking forward to a great season with some new challenges," said 2010 Melbourne to Warrnambool winner Pollock.

Shaw meanwhile becomes the longest serving rider to have been involved with the Drapac squad.

“I'm pumped to be back with Drapac, it’s a great team environment!" said Shaw. "I think it's an exciting time in cycling and I'm looking forward to riding with our up scaled race program, team roster and new ACE Corporate events for 2012."

Drapac are next racing at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour on October 10.