Drapac Professional Cycling announce more sponsors for 2014

Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) with Malcolm Rudolph on the wheel (Image credit: Stuart Baker)

Having announced that they will be on SRAM equipped Swift bikes in 2014, Drapac Professional Cycling have gained further support as they prepare for racing at the Pro-Continental level in 2014. Bont Cycling, le coq sportif Oceania, Next, Speedplay, Training Peaks and WD-40 Bike will be supplying their products to Drapac in 2014. The team retains the support of Kask helmets, Champion System clothing, Shotz Sports Nutrition, Arundel, and Salice eyewear for next year.

Charles Hurtebize, Brand Manager of le coq sportif Australia said that the arrangement with Drapac was a natural fit. "le coq sportif Oceania is excited to be sponsoring the Drapac Professional Cycling team in 2014 to provide team uniform," he said.

"le coq sportif has a long heritage as a sports specialist, so we are proud to be involved with an organisation like Drapac."

With the announcement of Bont as a shoe sponsor, the team will be on new bikes, pedals and shoes for 2014. Training Peaks also comes on board to supply the team with a greater capability for analysis and planning of training.

The team are holding a training camp in the lead up to the Cycling Australia Road National Championships which are held in Ballarat January 8-12 as they prepare for their biggest season to date. Drapac will then make its debut at the Tour Down Under later in the month when the official team launch will occur on January 20.