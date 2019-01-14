Down Under Classic race highlights - Video

Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan enjoys his win at the 2019 Down Under Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) showed his rivals a clean pair of heels on Sunday to win his third Down Under Classic in Adelaide. The fast finishing sprinter had the better of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott), while a number of sprint rivals were held up in a crash inside the final kilometres.

The win was Ewan's third triumph of the season after he picked up two wins in the Bay Crits earlier this month, but the Down Under Classic represented a much tougher test. The Tour Down Under officially starts with stage 1 on Tuesday, and Ewan will be hoping to carry his current form and momentum into the race.