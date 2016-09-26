Double duty for Dumoulin, Van der Breggen at World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Tom Dumoulin rode to silver in the 2016 Olympic time trial (Image credit: Courtesy Giant Bicycles) Image 2 of 5 Anna van der Breggen on the European championships road race podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) poses with her gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Stage and race winner, Annemiek van Vleuten takes in the applause at the 97 km Stage 3 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Olympic medalists Tom Dumoulin and Anna van der Breggen will lead the Dutch team at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha, taking on both the individual time trial and the road race, in addition to the team time trial with their trade teams.

For the time trial, Dumoulin will be joined by Jos van Emden, and in the road race, his teammates include sprinters Dylan Groenewegen, Danny van Poppel and Classics specialist Niki Terpstra, winner of last week's Eneco Tour.

Olympic gold medalist Van der Breggen will head up the women's team, taking on both the time trial, with Annemiek van Vleuten and Ellen van Dijk, and the road race with former world champion Marianne Vos, sprinters Kirsten Wild, Amy Pieters and Chantal Blaak.

The World Championships begin on October 9 with the team time trial, and continue with the individual time trials on October 10-12, and road races from October 14-16.

Dutch team for the UCI Road World Championships:

Junior women time trial: Maaike Boogaard, Karlijn Swinkels

U23 men time trial: Pascal Eenkhoorn, Jan Willem van Schip

Junior men time trial: Nils Eekhoff, Jarno Mobach

Elite women time trial: Anna van der Breggen, Ellen van Dijk, Annemiek van Vleuten

Elite men time trial: Tom Dumoulin, Jos van Emden

Junior women road race: Maaike Boogaard, Fleur Nagengast, Arianna Pruisscher, Nicole Steigenga, Karlijn Swinkels

U23 men road race: Cees Bol, Pascal Eenkhoorn, Fabio Jakobsen, Jan Willem van Schip, Bram Welten

Junior men road race: Lars van den Berg, Nils Eekhoff, Daan Hoole, Dennis van der Horst, Jarno Mobach, Ide Schelling

Elite women road race: , Anna van der Breggen, Chantal Blaak, Ellen van Dijk, Roxane Knetemann, Amy Pieters, Annemiek van Vleuten, Marianne Vos, Kirsten Wild

Elite men road race: Dylan van Baarle, Tom Dumoulin, Jos van Emden, Dylan Groenewegen, Koen de Kort, Sebastian Langeveld, Tom Leezer, Niki Terpstra, Danny van Poppel

