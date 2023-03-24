'Don't kill cycling' - Jumbo-Visma defend Wout van Aert chain lube in E3 finale
Late mechanical assistance for Van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic raised questions
Jumbo-Visma have defended the mechanical assistance given to Wout van Aert in the finale of E3 Saxo Classic, arguing that it's a common occurrence even if it's technically against the rules.
Van Aert was seen drawing up alongside his team car with 22km to go, just ahead of the final climb of the Tiegemberg, with a mechanic soon hanging out of the window to apply lubricant to his chain.
Van Aert went on to win the race in a three-up sprint against Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar.
The UCI regulations state that "the greasing of chains from a moving vehicle shall be forbidden" with the punishment for the rider being a fine and "elimination or disqualification".
No sanctions were handed out by the race jury, either to Van Aert or any member of Jumbo-Visma team staff, after E3 Saxo Classic.
Speaking to Cyclingnews after the race, lead director Arthur Van Dongen, who was in the car that was servicing Van Aert, brushed off any sense of controversy.
"I'm 33 years a DS already. I do 150 races every year, and I saw it already in 100 races every year," Van Dongen said.
"It's ok that people make a big story about it on social media, but that's not up to us. It happens a lot, but not often on television. It's like that."
Van Dongen confirmed that Van Aert felt his chain was "cracking" and called for lube from the team car, insisting there was no sporting advantage.
He went on to argue that the UCI rulebook - which has come under fire for perceived inconsistencies - should not be black and white, instead retaining some degree of subjectivity.
"The jury made a good decision and don't kill cycling, because he has really no advantage from that. If we bring him back behind the car or whatever, then we say ok eh, but this was not the case," Van Dongen said.
"There are a lot of rules in the book but, in my opinion, you have to play with the rules. You have to say 'ok, is it an advantage? Does it play important role in the race? Yes or no'. You have to work with it."
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.