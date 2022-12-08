$353 million verdict awarded in death of cyclist Gwen Inglis

The family of late cyclist Gwen Inglis has been awarded a $353 million verdict in a civil lawsuit against the driver who fatally struck her while she was riding her bike on May 16, 2021.

Lawyers representing her husband, Michael Inglis, announced the verdict in a press release on Tuesday, December 6.

The driver, Ryan Scott Montoya, struck and killed Inglis while she was on a training ride in a bike lane near her home in Lakewood, Colorado.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in April and was then sentenced to eight years in prison in June.

Inglis was the US Masters road race champion in the 45-49 age group and was a member of the Back Swift-Cycleton Cycling Team. She was 46 years old at the time of her death.

“There is no amount of money that brings Gwen back. We’d all pay it if there were. But her legacy in part now can be saving other lives,” Attorney Megan Hottman posted in a statement on Instagram. "Part of this verdict is for punitive damages - damages meant to deter others from this conduct."