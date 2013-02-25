Dockx out for six weeks with fractured elbow and collarbone
Lotto Belisol rider crashed out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
The first Belgian race of the season took out Belgian rider Gert Dockx. The Lotto Belisol rider crashed in the first third of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and is now out for about six weeks with a broken collar bone and elbow.
“The unfortunate rider incurred a small fracture of the elbow and the collar-bone. For the next few days the elbow will be in a plaster cast, afterwards there will be a check-up,” the team said in a press release Sunday. “The total inactivity is estimated at six weeks."
Only 69km into the race, Dockx was involved in a large crash, but was apparently the only one injured.
The 24-year-old had won two stages in the Tropicale Amisso Bongo in January. He turned pro with Columbia-HighRoad in 2009, and joined Lotto in 2011.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy