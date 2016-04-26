Dimension Data and Brian Smith part ways

Image 1 of 4 Riders from the Dimension Data team pose for a photo before a training ride in Cape Town (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 4 General manager Brian Smith is working hard for the 2016 seasdon (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 4 The Dimension Data truck (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 4 of 4 The Dimension Data kit for 2016 (Image credit: UCI)

Brian Smith will step down from his role as General Manager at Dimension Data at the end of April, the team announced in a press release, Tuesday.

Smith was installed as the interim manager in 2014 and helped shape the team into a WorldTour outfit in less than two years. He also oversaw the team win their maiden Tour de France stage last year.

"Brian has contributed to the success of our African team from a rider and performance point of view and we thank him for his involvement and support“, said Team Principal Douglas Ryder, in a statement. “We have put a great team in place to move forward and progress into the future.“

Smith thanked the team for his time at the squad. “I’ve had a great time with the team and have many fond memories to take away with me“, Smith adds. „I would like to thank the team for the opportunity and wish them every success for the season and beyond.“

The team signed a string of high profile riders during Smith’s tenure, including Edvald Boasson Hagen, Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw. They moved into the WorldTour ranks at the start of 2016.

Rolf Aldag came across to the team with Cavendish from Etixx-QuickStep and joined as the team’s performance director.

The team have not announced if Smith will be replaced.