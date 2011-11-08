Di Luca confirms Acqua & Sapone for 2012

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was cleared to race by the UCI in time for the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danilo Di Luca has confirmed that he will be riding for Acqua & Sapone in the coming season. “I will be with Acqua & Sapone, with whom I will sign a contract as soon as I arrive back in Italy,” he said at the Cycle Fair in Tokyo, according to biciciclismo.com.

His manager Palmiro Masciarelli had previously said that he was in talks with the Italian Professional Continental ranked team.

Di Luca was clear as to his goals in the coming season: “The Giro, the Italian Classics and the Belgian Classics, if they invite us.”

The 35-year-old, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2007, finished second in the 2009 Giro, but was later disqualified after testing postiive for EPO-CERA twice during the race. He served a nine-month suspension.

Di Luca signed with Katusha for his return to cycling this year, but was unable to meet expectations. His highest finishes were fourth place in stages at the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de Suisse.

Di Luca turned pro in 1999 with Cantina Tollo and has also ridden for Saeco, Liquigas, LPR and Katusha. In his career, he can look back on eight Giro stage wins as well as the overall title, two stages at the Vuelta a Espana, Amstel Gold Race, Tour of the Basque Country and the Giro di Lombardia.