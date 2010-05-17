Devolder hits the wind tunnel in Italy
Quick Step aiming for mid-season improvements
Quick Step rider Stijn Devolder travelled to Italy last week for a series of wind tunnel tests at the Milano Politecnico. Devolder was joined by teammates Kevin Seeldraeyers, Dries Devenyns, and Kevin De Weert and team technical manager Luca Guercilena for two days of testing with aerodynamic experts at the university.
Related Articles
"After two days in the wind tunnel, we did further tests on the track at the Montichiari velodrome in Brescia on Thursday," said Guercilena.
While riders such as Devolder used the wind tunnel sessions to tweak their already effective time trial positions, weaker time trialists on the team were hoping to achieve even greater improvements.
"Time trial is not my specialty, everybody knows it," said Kevin Seeldraeyers. "This is exactly why the team and I have agreed to invest our time and resources in a programme that will allow me to make the most of my choice in materials and to get more from my position. I'm hoping it will improve my performance in the time trials."
The group of riders will remain together until next week as they complete a mid-season training camp.
"Now the same group of athletes are busy with 10-day training camp to fine tune their fitness for their next block of racing," said Guercilena.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy