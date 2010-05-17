Devolder hits the wind tunnel in Italy

Image 1 of 4 Technicians prepare for Stijn Devolder's wind tunnel test (Image credit: Quick Step Cycling Team) Image 2 of 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers is one of the riders hoping for big improvements after the wind tunnel tests last week (Image credit: Quick Step Cycling Team) Image 3 of 4 Dries Devenyns spends some time in the artificial wind (Image credit: Quick Step Cycling Team) Image 4 of 4 The view from the wind tunnel control centre (Image credit: Quick Step Cycling Team)

Quick Step rider Stijn Devolder travelled to Italy last week for a series of wind tunnel tests at the Milano Politecnico. Devolder was joined by teammates Kevin Seeldraeyers, Dries Devenyns, and Kevin De Weert and team technical manager Luca Guercilena for two days of testing with aerodynamic experts at the university.

"After two days in the wind tunnel, we did further tests on the track at the Montichiari velodrome in Brescia on Thursday," said Guercilena.

While riders such as Devolder used the wind tunnel sessions to tweak their already effective time trial positions, weaker time trialists on the team were hoping to achieve even greater improvements.

"Time trial is not my specialty, everybody knows it," said Kevin Seeldraeyers. "This is exactly why the team and I have agreed to invest our time and resources in a programme that will allow me to make the most of my choice in materials and to get more from my position. I'm hoping it will improve my performance in the time trials."

The group of riders will remain together until next week as they complete a mid-season training camp.

"Now the same group of athletes are busy with 10-day training camp to fine tune their fitness for their next block of racing," said Guercilena.