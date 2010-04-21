Devolder to ride Liege-Bastogne-Liege

After a disappointing Flanders what’s left in Stijn Devolder’s tank? (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Stijn Devolder will start Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday, despite continuing knee problems. “I want that last Spring Classic ride,” he told the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

The Quick Step rider crashed twice during Paris-Roubaix two weeks ago, and was forced to skip Brabantse Pijl.

“I am back to full training,” he said. “It must have really been a serious crash, because if I put full force on the pedals, I feel it in my knee.”

The 30-year-old will then have a short break from racing, before going to the Four Days of Dunkirk, Tour of Belgium, Tour de Suisse, and the Belgian nationals.

Devolder had come in for public criticism from his team manger Patrick Lefevere for his concentration on the Tour of Flanders. Devolder had won the race the last two years but this year finished 25th, over two and a half minutes down this year. More recently, Lefevere suggested that his contract, which expires the end of this season, might not be renewed.