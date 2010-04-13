Devolder ruled out of Brabantse Pijl with knee injuries

Stijn Devolder finishes (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Stijn Devolder has been ruled out of Wednesday's Brabantse Pijl, and most likely also out of the upcoming Amstel Gold Race due to knee injuries suffered at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

“[On Sunday night] I could hardly walk. And actually it was no different Monday,” the Quick Step rider told sportwereld.be. “My left leg is swollen from top to bottom. There is also blood in the joint. I must have done something serious. My right knee is also swollen. But compared to the other one, it is peanuts.”

Despite his injuries the 30-year-old went out for a one-hour training ride on Monday. However, things weren't any better on the bike. “Every bump in the road gave a sharp, shooting pain.”

Quick Step's team doctor has ordered complete rest and he will now miss Brabantse Pijl. Devolder also expressed his concern about his chances of starting Amstel Gold Race, on April 18.

“I hope I can resume training after one to three days. I don't reckon on riding Amstel Gold Race,” he said.

He still expects to be able to ride Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 25