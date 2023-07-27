Derek Gee, Alison Jackson pilot Canadian road teams at Glasgow Worlds

Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Giro d’Italia sensation Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) will lead Team Canada at the 2023 UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow. Rosters for elite women and elite men each feature seven riders.

Pulling double duty on the road and on the track will be Maggie Coles-Lyster (Israel-Premier Tech Roland) and Sarah Van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling), while 2023 junior cyclocross World Champion Isabella Holmgren goes for junior titles on the road and mountain bike cross-country.

Holmgren made history for Canada earlier in 2023 as the first Canadian to win a cyclocross world crown. Her sister, Ava, who will not compete on the road but just in mountain bike cross-country, took the 'cross silver medal at Worlds in Hoogerheide.

The two-time trial national champion Paula Findlay makes her Worlds debut in cycling, having represented Canada in triathlon at two Olympic Games. Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ) will compete in the time trial and road race, while Sara Poidevin (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Simone Boilard (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) will be part of the elite women’s road race. Van Dam qualifies for the under-23 classification in the women’s elite road race.

With four runner-up finishes at this year’s Giro, Gee finished the Grand Tour with the 'Super Fighting Spirit' prize for his numerous attacks. He will compete in the road and time trial events in Glasgow and will be joined in both by newly-crowned road champion Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling). Gee will also serve as a traveling alternative rider for the men on the track, in pursuit events.

Other elite men in the road race are two other Israel-Premier Tech riders, Guillaume Boivin and Hugo Houle, while a trio of teammates from Human Powered Health line up, Pier-André Côté, Charles-Étienne Chrétien and Benjamin Perry.

Four U23 men are part of the Canadian squad, including Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers), who is scheduled for a double header in the road race and time trial.

“This year’s World Championships are an opportunity to showcase the depth and breadth of Canadian cycling talent in all disciplines and all age groups,” said Scott Kelly, chief sport officer for Cycling Canada. “We’re excited about our chances and eager to represent Canada on the world’s biggest stage.”

Team Canada selected 130 athletes to compete across the multi-discipline World Championships, August 3-13, awarding rainbow jerseys for road racing, time trials, track, BMX, indoor cycling and para-cycling. The only events not taking place in Glasgow are cyclocross, which remains in the winter, and gravel, which are in Veneto, Italy in early October.

2023 Road World Championships

Elite Women

Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ) - Road Race, Time Trial

Simone Boilard (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) - Road Race

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Israel-Premier Tech Roland) - Road Race

Paula Findlay - Time Trial

Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) - Road Race

Sara Poidevin (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) - Road Race

Sarah Van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling) - Road Race

Elite Men

Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech) - Road Race

Pier-André Côté (Human Powered Health) - Road Race

Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Human Powered Health) - Road Race

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) - Road Race, Time Trial

Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) - Road Race

Benjamin Perry (Human Powered Health) - Road Race

Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) - Road Race, Time Trial

Under-23 Men

Philippe Jacob (Team Ecoflo Chronos) - Road Race

Tristan Jussaume - Time Trial

Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers) - Road Race, Time Trial

Riley Pickrell (Israel-Premier Tech Academy) - Road Race

Junior Men and Women

Junior Women

Éloise Carniré - Road Race, Time Trial

Isabella Holmgren - Road Race

Nora Linton - Road Race, Time Trial

Alexandra Volstad - Road Race

Junior Men