Dennis gets a yellow BMC bike for his big day at the Tour de France
All yellow frame for first maillot jaune of 2015
BMC Racing Team have rewarded Rohan Dennis for his stage 1 Tour de France victory with a yellow BMC Teammachine SLR01 for sunday's second stage to Zelande. Photographs posted on social media by the BMC team revealed Dennis' special bike. It was presented to him by the teams head mechanic when he arrived back at the team hotel on Saturday evening still wearing his yellow jersey.
Related Articles
Dennis is the seventh Australian to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour, following on from Cadel Evans, who won the race in 2011 with BMC.
While BMC are backing Tejay van Garderen for a podium position in Paris, Dennis explained that he is targeting several days in the yellow jersey.
“The team is 100 per cent committed to Tejay but obviously I don’t want to lose the jersey after one day of wearing it,” Dennis said. “If I can hold it for one, two maybe three or until the team time trial, that would be great. The longer the better so it’s less pressure for Tejay so he can go about his thing and work towards the second or third week.”
Dennis became the tenth Australian to win a stage at the Tour de France on Saturday and the first since Simon Gerrans won stage three at the 2013 edition of the race.
To read a pro bike feature of Dennis’ Tour Down Under winning bike, click here
Dennis and the BMC team celebrated their success at the Tour de France with a glass of champagne at dinner, with team owner Andy Rihs leading the praise of Dennis.
To see all the Cyclingnews video content first, subscribe to out Youtube channel by click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy