Dennis gets a yellow BMC bike for his big day at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 10 Rohan Dennis (BMC) with his maillot jaune and yellow bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 10 Number 63 was number 1 on stage 1, and thus his tally of Tour de France stage victories is noted in gold and red (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 3 of 10 The morning before stage 2, Rohan had a new sticker applied to his race number (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 4 of 10 As with his standard race bike, the yellow SLR01 has Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Shimano C50 wheels and Continental tubulars. We weighed his (red) race bike earlier this year at 7.03kg / 15.47lb (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 5 of 10 BMC must have had confidence in its time-trial talent well in advance of the stage 1 time trial that he won (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 6 of 10 Dennis Rohan got a bike to match his jersey (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 7 of 10 Rohan Dennis will have a special edition yellow BMC for stage 2 (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 8 of 10 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 10 Rohan Dennis (BMC) wore the maillot jaune at the start of stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 10 Rohan Dennis' bike got a special paint job for his day in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

BMC Racing Team have rewarded Rohan Dennis for his stage 1 Tour de France victory with a yellow BMC Teammachine SLR01 for sunday's second stage to Zelande. Photographs posted on social media by the BMC team revealed Dennis' special bike. It was presented to him by the teams head mechanic when he arrived back at the team hotel on Saturday evening still wearing his yellow jersey.

Dennis is the seventh Australian to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour, following on from Cadel Evans, who won the race in 2011 with BMC.

While BMC are backing Tejay van Garderen for a podium position in Paris, Dennis explained that he is targeting several days in the yellow jersey.

“The team is 100 per cent committed to Tejay but obviously I don’t want to lose the jersey after one day of wearing it,” Dennis said. “If I can hold it for one, two maybe three or until the team time trial, that would be great. The longer the better so it’s less pressure for Tejay so he can go about his thing and work towards the second or third week.”

Dennis became the tenth Australian to win a stage at the Tour de France on Saturday and the first since Simon Gerrans won stage three at the 2013 edition of the race.

Dennis and the BMC team celebrated their success at the Tour de France with a glass of champagne at dinner, with team owner Andy Rihs leading the praise of Dennis.

