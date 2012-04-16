Denis Galimzyanov returns positive test for EPO

Image 1 of 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) will take the green jersey into the final stage in Beijing. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 4 Denis Galimzyanov in yellow for Katusha at Sarthe (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) has been provisionally suspended after returning an adverse analytical finding for EPO in an out-of-competition test taken on March 22.

The UCI announced the news in a communiqué on Monday afternoon. Galimzyanov has the right to request the analysis of his B sample, but remains suspended until a panel convened by the Russian Cycling Federation sits to hear his case.

Galimzyanov, who was aiming to be part of the Russian selection at the London 2012 Olympics, had a mixed start to the campaign. After going close to stage victory at the Tours of Qatar and Oman, he raced sparingly in March, citing illness. He was omitted from the Katusha team for Paris-Nice and also withdrew from the Three Days of West Flanders in March after the prologue.

The 25-year-old Galimzyanov then went on to take his first victory of the season on stage one of the Circuit de la Sarthe in April, less than two weeks after returning the positive test for EPO. He crashed out of the race the following day.

Hailing from Yekaterinburg in the Ural region of Russia, Galimzyanov raced for the Premier (later Katusha) continental team before stepping up to the ProTour ranks in 2009. He made his first major impact at the highest level last season, winning Paris-Brussels and the final stage of the Tour of Beijing.