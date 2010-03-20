DeMattei and Wiens to host Colorado CycleFest

Dave Wiens from Team Topeak - Ergon rounds the corner before descending the rock drop option at the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race in Tucson. Wiens' Topeak-Ergon team took second place in the Five Person Co-ed 150-199 Combined Age category of the event. (Image credit: Dennis Gray / www.dpgrayphoto.com)

Olympic and World Cup stars Susan DeMattei and Dave Wiens are offering Colorado cyclists a memorable weekend when they host the inaugural Colorado CycleFest, on May 1-2 in support of the Colorado High School Cycling League.

In a joint statement, DeMattei and Wiens said, "CycleFest is the main fundraising drive of high school mountain biking for Colorado, so it's really important that mountain bikers across the state come out and support this. More than just competition, high school mountain bike racing will introduce cycling to a whole segment of our youth that otherwise may never be exposed to it. Every boy and girl on your local high school mountain bike team gets to compete on race day; there is no sitting on the bench! We are really looking forward to meeting everybody, and anyone who loves bicycles should definitely be there!"

Attendees at the Colorado CycleFest weekend will enjoy a gala dinner and silent auction on Saturday, May 1, in Palettes Restaurant at the Denver Art Museum. Then on Sunday, May 2, there is an opportunity to ride with the two mountain biking greats, when they lead a road ride from Boulder followed by lunch at the Bacaro Venetian Taverna, hosted by Fabio Flagiello.

Wheat Ridge Cyclery and Trek Bikes have provided a 2010 Trek Fuel EX8.0 for raffle. The lucky winner will be given a choice of color and frame size, or else to apply $2,200 to any Trek bike at Wheat Ridge Cyclery. Tickets cost US$5 and may be purchased online at www.coloradomtb.org/cyclefest_raffle.html or at the door. A host of prizes for the silent auction have been donated by Specialized, SRAM, Trek, Wheat Ridge Cyclery and Yeti.

CycleFest tickets are $100.00 regular, and $150 for Patron tickets, which provide admission to a special cocktail hour. Proceeds from the ticket sales go to supporting the Colorado High School Cycling League.