Demare out of Paris-Roubaix
FDJ rider still suffering from Tour of Flanders crash
Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Démare (FDJ) will not take the start of Paris-Roubaix, he announced on Twitter on Thursday. The Frenchman was the victim of a high speed crash in the Tour of Flanders and is still suffering the effects.
Démare's 12th-place in last year's Paris-Roubaix raised his hopes that he could finally bridge a yawning 19-year gap since the last time a Frenchman won the race. Frédéric Gueson was the last winner in 1997, and is now the directeur sportif of FDJ.
However, a crash early in Tour of Flanders left him with road rash over much of his body. Démare said he would return in the Giro d'Italia.
