Demare out of Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 3 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) winner of the 2016 Milan-Sanremo Image 2 of 3 Arnud Demare shows his shredded FDJ jersey after his Tour of Flanders crash (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 3 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Démare (FDJ) will not take the start of Paris-Roubaix, he announced on Twitter on Thursday. The Frenchman was the victim of a high speed crash in the Tour of Flanders and is still suffering the effects.

Démare's 12th-place in last year's Paris-Roubaix raised his hopes that he could finally bridge a yawning 19-year gap since the last time a Frenchman won the race. Frédéric Gueson was the last winner in 1997, and is now the directeur sportif of FDJ.

However, a crash early in Tour of Flanders left him with road rash over much of his body. Démare said he would return in the Giro d'Italia.