Dekker says Giro d'Italia difficult for many reasons

Image 1 of 3 Team Garmin rider Thomas Dekker (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 3 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Giro d'Italia is really not going as Thomas Dekker had expected – bad weather and the loss of the team's captain join his own unsatisfactory form to frustrate the Garmin-Sharp rider. After the second rest day, he is now simply looking forward to finishing the race and tackling the second part of the season.

"It's very difficult, also because of the weather. There is little more energy in my body,” he told Nusport, saying the whole peloton is suffering.

"Everyone is at the end of his tether. I wonder how many riders will finish in Brescia. Often it is like you are in the shower all day."

Dekker blames his own form on the consequences of his doping confession earlier this year. "I got off to a false start to the season. I had a lot on my mind with all those doping confessions. Then your head is not always in training and competitions."

That, combined with the spate of former Rabobank riders confessing this spring to doping, “have had an effect. It's not gone as I would have liked. It is therefore unfortunate that I can't really do my thing in the Giro.”

The loss of defending Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal to illness left the team more or lest without a plan. “We came here with a purpose and that was Hesjedal. That's disappeared."

Dekker will next ride the Criterium du Dauphine, but is not sure of the rest of the season. The Tour de France would be a “difficult task.” He is now going over the season planning with the team and knows that “results must now come.”

The Dutch rider served a two-year ban for using EPO, and returned for half a season with the Chipotle Development team in 2011, before joining the WorldTour team.

Despite it all, he remains optimistic. “Last season I signed a beautiful two-year contract and look to the future with a good feeling. I hope I can finally leave the past behind me.”