Degenkolb vents frustrations with Debusschere - Video

John Degenkolb (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jens Debusschere got an unexpected cool down from John Degenkolb after the German decided to vent his frustrations on the Belgian by squirting the contents of his bidon into his face during the men's road race at the World Championships.

Degenkolb and Debusschere were both in the chasing pack, two minutes behind the leading group of 26 riders, which included much of the Belgian squad. The German and his teammates had tried repeatedly to attack and close the gap, only to be thwarted by the Debusschere who was looking to prevent the two groups coming together.

With a little under 60 kilometres to go as they raced around the Pearl, Degenkolb tried another attack. However, Debusschere moved to the front to slow the remaining riders down leaving Degenkolb alone. The sprinter turns to see he has nobody for company and he slows to allow the group to catch, takes his bottle out of his cage and squirts it into Debusschere's face. The Belgian doesn't respond, he simply wipes it off.

On the plus side, Degenkolb saved Debusschere from having to throw water over himself to keep cool #UCIDoha2016 pic.twitter.com/sEZfkJ9B8q