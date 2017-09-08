Degenkolb to lead Germany at World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Tony Martin and John Degenkolb on stage 21 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 World time trial champion Tony Martin crashed in the wet conditions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) will lead Germany in the road race at the World Championships in Bergen, Norway later this month, while Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) will look to defend his title in the individual time trial.

The course would seem to suit Degenkolb, whose Classics pedigree includes wins in Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix in 2015. However, he has only one win this season, a stage in the Tour of Dubai in February, and had to abandon the Vuelta a Espana with bronchitis. He has been in two races since then with no notable success.

“He is doing well and there is still time,” said Patrick Moster, Sport Director for the German federation BDR. “At the moment we don’t see any reason to change our concept of having him as the leader.”

Degenkolb will have a strong team around him, including Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Geschke (Sunweb) and Martin. The nine-man team is rounded out by Nikias Arndt (Sunweb), Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) and Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin).

Martin is one of three Germans in the time trial. Arndt and Sutterlin will also contest the race against the clock.

For the women, national time trial champion Trixi Worrack will ride the time trial, along with her Canyon-Sram teammate Lisa Brennauer.

Brennauer, with four wins in the season, will lead the six-woman team in the road race. She will be joined by Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products), who has two wins this year, national road champion Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla), Romy Kasper (Ale-Cipollini) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Wiggle-High5).

