Martin, Kiryienka, Roglic and Thomas clash in Tour of Britain time trial

Team Sky's Elia Viviani will be the last of the 114 riders to start the stage 5 Tour of Britain time trial in Tendring at 2:02pm as many of the best time trialist clash just two weeks before this year's world time trial championships in Bergen, Norway. Many of the favourites for the world title will be in action in the southeast of England, with former world champions Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) two big favourites.

Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and New Zealander Taylor Gunman (Madison Genesis) will be two early starters expected to set an fast time. Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) at 12:37pm is also expected to set a fast time on the course. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) at 12:53pm is a contender for the overall and also will be a rider to watch in the battle for the stage.

Kiryienka will have the incentive of holding off time trial specialist Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) starting just one minute behind him at 1:05pm. Sky teammate Geraint Thomas at 1:06pm will be hunting both riders down in his first race against the clock since winning stage 1 of the Tour de France in July.

The likes of Michael Hepburn (Orica-Scott), USA champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC), Victor Campenaerts and his LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Jos van Emden will also be challengers for the stage honours. Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) and British champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) are two further contenders for the stage. Mads Würtz Schmidt, Stefan Küng and Tony Martin follow to ensure a hard fought battle for the win.

The first rider to head down the start ramp will be Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) at 12:01pm. There will be one minute intervals for the riders with two minute to separate the top-ten overall.

Viviani will be defending a slender lead over Caleb Ewan with the duo starting the stage tied on the same time. The 16km out and back again test against the clock will be the first test of the race for the general classification riders.

In the battle for the GC, Edvald Boasson Hagen will be a favourite to move into the race lead and continue his fight for a third career Tour of Britain title.

