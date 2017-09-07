Martin, Kiryienka, Roglic and Thomas clash in Tour of Britain time trial
Start times for the 16km out and back TT
Team Sky's Elia Viviani will be the last of the 114 riders to start the stage 5 Tour of Britain time trial in Tendring at 2:02pm as many of the best time trialist clash just two weeks before this year's world time trial championships in Bergen, Norway. Many of the favourites for the world title will be in action in the southeast of England, with former world champions Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) two big favourites.
Related Articles
Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and New Zealander Taylor Gunman (Madison Genesis) will be two early starters expected to set an fast time. Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) at 12:37pm is also expected to set a fast time on the course. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) at 12:53pm is a contender for the overall and also will be a rider to watch in the battle for the stage.
Kiryienka will have the incentive of holding off time trial specialist Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) starting just one minute behind him at 1:05pm. Sky teammate Geraint Thomas at 1:06pm will be hunting both riders down in his first race against the clock since winning stage 1 of the Tour de France in July.
The likes of Michael Hepburn (Orica-Scott), USA champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC), Victor Campenaerts and his LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Jos van Emden will also be challengers for the stage honours. Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) and British champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) are two further contenders for the stage. Mads Würtz Schmidt, Stefan Küng and Tony Martin follow to ensure a hard fought battle for the win.
The first rider to head down the start ramp will be Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) at 12:01pm. There will be one minute intervals for the riders with two minute to separate the top-ten overall.
Viviani will be defending a slender lead over Caleb Ewan with the duo starting the stage tied on the same time. The 16km out and back again test against the clock will be the first test of the race for the general classification riders.
In the battle for the GC, Edvald Boasson Hagen will be a favourite to move into the race lead and continue his fight for a third career Tour of Britain title.
Start Times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|12:01:00
|2
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|12:02:00
|3
|Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|12:03:00
|4
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|12:04:00
|5
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12:05:00
|6
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|12:06:00
|7
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12:07:00
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|12:08:00
|9
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12:09:00
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|12:10:00
|11
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|12:11:00
|12
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12:12:00
|13
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|12:13:00
|14
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12:14:00
|15
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|12:15:00
|16
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|12:16:00
|17
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12:17:00
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|12:18:00
|19
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|12:19:00
|20
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|12:20:00
|21
|Sean McKenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|12:21:00
|22
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|12:22:00
|23
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|12:23:00
|24
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12:24:00
|25
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:25:00
|26
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:26:00
|27
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|12:27:00
|28
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|12:28:00
|29
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:29:00
|30
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12:30:00
|31
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:31:00
|32
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12:32:00
|33
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:33:00
|34
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12:34:00
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|12:35:00
|36
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|12:36:00
|37
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12:37:00
|38
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|12:38:00
|39
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12:39:00
|40
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|12:40:00
|41
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data
|12:41:00
|42
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12:42:00
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|12:43:00
|44
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12:44:00
|45
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|12:45:00
|46
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|12:46:00
|47
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|12:47:00
|48
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|12:48:00
|49
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12:49:00
|50
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:50:00
|51
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|12:51:00
|52
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|12:52:00
|53
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:53:00
|54
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12:54:00
|55
|James Knox (GBr) Great Britain
|12:55:00
|56
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|12:56:00
|57
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12:57:00
|58
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|12:58:00
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|12:59:00
|60
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|13:00:00
|61
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|13:01:00
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:02:00
|63
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|13:03:00
|64
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:04:00
|65
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|13:05:00
|66
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13:06:00
|67
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:07:00
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:08:00
|69
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|13:09:00
|70
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:10:00
|71
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|13:11:00
|72
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:12:00
|73
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|13:13:00
|74
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:14:00
|75
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13:15:00
|76
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13:16:00
|77
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:17:00
|78
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:18:00
|79
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:19:00
|80
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|13:20:00
|81
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:21:00
|82
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:22:00
|83
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13:23:00
|84
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|13:24:00
|85
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|13:25:00
|86
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13:26:00
|87
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|13:27:00
|88
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|13:28:00
|89
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:29:00
|90
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:30:00
|91
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:31:00
|92
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13:32:00
|93
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:33:00
|94
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:34:00
|95
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:35:00
|96
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:36:00
|97
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13:37:00
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|13:38:00
|99
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|13:39:00
|100
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|13:40:00
|101
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|13:41:00
|102
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|13:42:00
|103
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:43:00
|104
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:44:00
|105
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|13:46:00
|106
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|13:48:00
|107
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:50:00
|108
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:52:00
|109
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|13:54:00
|110
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:56:00
|111
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|13:58:00
|112
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14:00:00
|113
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14:02:00
|114
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|14:04:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy