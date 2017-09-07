Trending

Martin, Kiryienka, Roglic and Thomas clash in Tour of Britain time trial

Start times for the 16km out and back TT

Tony Martin is still without a time trial victory this season

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani in green

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas back in action at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stefan Kung on his way to victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky's Elia Viviani will be the last of the 114 riders to start the stage 5 Tour of Britain time trial in Tendring at 2:02pm as many of the best time trialist clash just two weeks before this year's world time trial championships in Bergen, Norway. Many of the favourites for the world title will be in action in the southeast of England, with former world champions Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) two big favourites. 

Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and New Zealander Taylor Gunman (Madison Genesis) will be two early starters expected to set an fast time. Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) at 12:37pm is also expected to set a fast time on the course. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) at 12:53pm is a contender for the overall and also will be a rider to watch in the battle for the stage.

Kiryienka will have the incentive of holding off time trial specialist Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) starting just one minute behind him at 1:05pm. Sky teammate Geraint Thomas at 1:06pm will be hunting both riders down in his first race against the clock since winning stage 1 of the Tour de France in July.

The likes of Michael Hepburn (Orica-Scott), USA champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC), Victor Campenaerts and his LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Jos van Emden will also be challengers for the stage honours. Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) and British champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) are two further contenders for the stage. Mads Würtz Schmidt, Stefan Küng and Tony Martin follow to ensure a hard fought battle for the win.

The first rider to head down the start ramp will be Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) at 12:01pm. There will be one minute intervals for the riders with two minute to separate the top-ten overall.

Viviani will be defending a slender lead over Caleb Ewan with the duo starting the stage tied on the same time. The 16km out and back again test against the clock will be the first test of the race for the general classification riders.

In the battle for the GC, Edvald Boasson Hagen will be a favourite to move into the race lead and continue his fight for a third career Tour of Britain title.

Start Times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor12:01:00
2Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain12:02:00
3Chris Opie (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon12:03:00
4Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling12:04:00
5Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12:05:00
6Robert Partridge (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon12:06:00
7Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis12:07:00
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky12:08:00
9Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott12:09:00
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data12:10:00
11Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor12:11:00
12Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12:12:00
13Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain12:13:00
14Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF12:14:00
15Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction12:15:00
16Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain12:16:00
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12:17:00
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling12:18:00
19Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction12:19:00
20Taylor Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis12:20:00
21Sean McKenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction12:21:00
22Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling12:22:00
23Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling12:23:00
24Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis12:24:00
25Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal12:25:00
26Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:26:00
27Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis12:27:00
28Harry Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon12:28:00
29Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:29:00
30Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF12:30:00
31Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal12:31:00
32Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis12:32:00
33Senne Leysen (Bel) Lotto Soudal12:33:00
34Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF12:34:00
35Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor12:35:00
36Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data12:36:00
37Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott12:37:00
38Rory Townsend (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon12:38:00
39Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12:39:00
40James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor12:40:00
41Jay Thompson (RSA) Dimension Data12:41:00
42Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12:42:00
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac12:43:00
44Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team12:44:00
45Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott12:45:00
46Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling12:46:00
47Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction12:47:00
48Steele von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling12:48:00
49Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12:49:00
50Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:50:00
51Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data12:51:00
52Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain12:52:00
53Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:53:00
54Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF12:54:00
55James Knox (GBr) Great Britain12:55:00
56Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team12:56:00
57Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF12:57:00
58Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors12:58:00
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac12:59:00
60Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon13:00:00
61James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling13:01:00
62Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin13:02:00
63Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13:03:00
64Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team13:04:00
65Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor13:05:00
66Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13:06:00
67Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team13:07:00
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin13:08:00
69Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott13:09:00
70Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team13:10:00
71Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott13:11:00
72Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:12:00
73Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction13:13:00
74Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:14:00
75Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13:15:00
76James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal13:16:00
77Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team13:17:00
78Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:18:00
79Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:19:00
80Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky13:20:00
81Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:21:00
82Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac13:22:00
83Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13:23:00
84Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction13:24:00
85Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling13:25:00
86Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13:26:00
87Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors13:27:00
88Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team13:28:00
89Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:29:00
90Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13:30:00
91Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac13:31:00
92Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal13:32:00
93Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13:33:00
94Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:34:00
95Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac13:35:00
96Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13:36:00
97Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13:37:00
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team13:38:00
99Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain13:39:00
100Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors13:40:00
101Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team13:41:00
102Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor13:42:00
103Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:43:00
104Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:44:00
105Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis13:46:00
106Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling13:48:00
107Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:50:00
108Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:52:00
109Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling13:54:00
110Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin13:56:00
111Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data13:58:00
112Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors14:00:00
113Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott14:02:00
114Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky14:04:00

 