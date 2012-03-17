Degenkolb and Project 1t4i hope to be in on Milan-San Remo finale

Image 1 of 4 John Degenkolb (Project 1T4i) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 4 John Degenkolb (1T4i-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had enough in the tank to see off Rojas and Degenkolb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb is taking on Milan-San Remo for the first time, as is his team, Project 1t4i, and their mutual goal is to have at least one rider at the finish to bring in a top result. The young German sprinter is at the head of the team, along with fellow German Simon Geschke.

“Our team's goal is to have at least one rider in the finale, who can set himself in the scene and go for a top placing,” Degenkolb told Radsport-News.com. “The Cipressa and the Poggio will once again be decisive and it would be great if we could possibly come over them with two or three men in the front group.”

Degenkolb prepared for today's race by riding Paris-Nice, where he twice finished third in mass sprints. “And I was slightly ill, the week cost me a lot of strength. But now I am fine again and I think that I am in very, very good form. For me personally, the top ten would be an enormous success and a great dream.”

He is realistic, though. “This is my first start here in Milan-San Remo, and to talk about winning would be too much.”

Degenkolb assumes that a small group – of which he hopes to be a part – will come to the finish. “It would be ideal if I could save as much energy as possible in the first half of the race and then come over the Poggio with a teammate in a group of 20 men. But in the end, that is all unnecessary speculation.”