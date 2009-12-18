Decision time for Horrillo

Pedro Horrillo (Rabobank) (Image credit: JF Quenet)

Pedro Horrillo has recovered from injuries suffered in a horrific crash in the Giro d'Italia and now must decide what to do with his future: continue being a professional bike rider or retire.

“I can say I am a normal person,” the 35-year-old said on Onda Cero Bilbao radio, confirming that he has completely overcome the severe injuries resulting from the crash. “Now I have to make a decision about my future. I do not know what to do.”

The Spaniard said that he was able to ride his bike, but that he did not know whether his body could return to top level fitness again. “I don't know whether I can achieve the high level that I want to have on the bike,” Horrillo said.

The decision is entirely in his hands, with no pressure from his Rabobank team. “Rabobank has treated me wonderfully since day one and has told me to do what I want.

“Now I will get out on my bike and do some kilometres, but certainly not at the pace you need to do well in competition. But I'll have time to analyse it, think about it and make a decision,” he concluded.

Horrillo plunged over a cliff in the eighth stage of this year's Giro d'Italia, falling 80 metres and sustaining multiple fractures.