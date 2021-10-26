Deceuninck-QuickStep sign neo-pro Stan Van Tricht

Deceuninck-QuickStep have confirmed that Stan Van Tricht will join the squad as a neo-professional in 2022.

The Belgian youngster has signed a two-year deal with the team, having lined up in their colours as a stagiaire in the final weeks of this season.

The 22-year-old has raced for the SEG Racing Academy for the past two seasons, and he is the latest rider from the Dutch outfit to make the jump to the WorldTour, following men like Fabio Jakobsen, Jordi Meeus, Alberto Dainese, and Stevie Williams.

Van Tricht has already notched up a victory for the Belgian team after winning the Gullegem Koerse kermesse in September.

"I was very happy when I found out the news. Once I had been here as a stagiaire I knew I wanted to stay with the Wolfpack," Van Tricht said of his two-year deal with Deceuninck-QuickStep.

"It has been a nice time where we won five out of the seven races that I took part in, including one for myself. In the coming years I am hoping to develop with this formidable team, race in the Classics and some other big races, and help the squad remain there at the top."

A native of Leuven, Van Tricht enjoyed a strong 2021 campaign, placing second in the Coppa della Pace behind SEG teammate Daan Hoole – who will race for Trek-Segafredo next year – and taking third overall at the Tour of Rhodes.

Van Tricht is the third neo-professional to sign for Patrick Lefevere’s squad for 2022 after Ethan Vernon and Martin Svrček.

"We obviously knew that Stan was a talented and strong rider, which is why we offered him the chance to trial with us," said Lefevere.

"From the moment he walked in, he impressed us with his attitude and his work ethic. His win at Gullegem proves that he is very strong and we look forward to working on his development in the coming years."

Deceuninck-QuickStep have confirmed three signings so far this off-season, with five riders confirmed as leaving the team for 2022. Sam Bennett and Shane Archbold head to Bora-Hansgrohe, João Almeida and Alvaro Hodeg move to UAE Team Emirates, and Ian Garrison goes to L39ION of Los Angeles.